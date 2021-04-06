Expand / Collapse search

Light the Hoan to honor Wisconsin healthcare workers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Credit: Samer Ghani

MILWAUKEE - Light the Hoan will pay tribute to Wisconsin healthcare workers during National Public Health Week through a three-night bridge lighting event. 

The effort is being done in partnership with Humana, Network Health, WEA Trust, and Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative.

A news release says the bridge lighting will debut two never-before-seen lighting animations on April 8, 9 and 10 at the top and bottom of every hour, from dusk until 2 a.m.

Lights will alternate between pulsating red to replicate a heartbeat and simulating an EKG heart rate monitor to honor all of the healthcare heroes who helped us through the pandemic.

Light the Hoan will live stream the April 8 bridge lighting on its Facebook account, for those who would like to participate virtually.

