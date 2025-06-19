LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention service cut; local concern raised

The Brief The Trump administration announced it is ending the specialized support for LGBTQ+ youth – or "Press 3 option" – for the 988 hotline on July 17. Federal data shows the "Press 3 option" has served nearly 1.3 million callers. Those who work with LGBTQ+ youth say the consequences could be devastating.



The 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will see a big change next month.

What we know:

The Trump administration announced it is ending the specialized support for LGBTQ+ youth – or "Press 3 option" – for the 988 hotline.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said 988 itself is sticking around, but that particular option will end on July 17. For the past three years, 988 has helped millions of people.

By the numbers:

Federal data shows the "Press 3 option" has served nearly 1.3 million callers. Those who work with LGBTQ+ youth say the consequences could be devastating.

In a statement, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said anyone who calls 988 "...will continue to receive access to skilled, caring and culturally competent crisis counselors."

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also said federal funding for the program increased in 2024 to $33 million, and as of June 2025, all the funds have been spent.

Local perspective:

Ritchie T. Martin Jr., the executive director of the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, said cutting the "Press 3 option" could be disastrous.

"You can’t put a price line on a precious life. These are human beings that we’re talking about who need these services," said Ritchie T. Martin Jr., the executive director of the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. "You’re looking at eliminating a much necessary and essential service for this demographic and population of young people."

The community center has been around for 28 years and provides free mental health services. He said the organization has seen $900,000 in federal funding cuts recently and is stretched thin itself.

"The question becomes, where will they have to turn to?" Martin asked.

Dig deeper:

The Spanish and veteran service options for the hotline will stay in place.