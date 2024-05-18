Violence against LGBTQ people; Milwaukee vigilant as PrideFest nears

Communities across the U.S. are gearing up for Pride Month in June. But as people plan to celebrate, the FBI has issued a terror alert.

The new warning comes just a few weeks ahead of Milwaukee’s PrideFest, which runs June 6-8.

In a public service announcement, the Department of Homeland Security and FBI wrote: "Terrorist organizations or supporters may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month."

"I wasn’t surprised, especially with a lot of the climate around LGBT issues and LGBT people," said Wes Shaver, president and CEO of Milwaukee Pride, which hosts PrideFest. "We use the technology – bag screening, etc. – to make sure no weapons are brought in or anything that can harm someone."

The PSA said ISIS called for attacks against the LGBTQ community in February 2023, and there was an attempted attack at a pride event in Vienna that same year. The warning also mentioned June 2024 will be the eight years since the pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando.

Here at home in Milwaukee, pride leaders and law enforcement are focused on safely gathering during the month.

"Celebrating pride and having spaces where people can come together, live as their authentic self, being who they are, is really, really important," said Shaver, who wants people to be vigilant. "If they’re at the festival grounds or if they’re feeling that in any way someone is potentially making them feel uncomfortable – we want people to speak up."

Threat Alert issued by the Dept. of Homeland Security

The FBI and Homeland Security said there are things you can look out for that could be signs of "potential threat activity." That includes violent threats made online, in person, or via mail; unusual probing of security measures at events or venues; unusual surveillance of buildings, gatherings or events; and someone attempting to get around security or impersonating law enforcement.