App offers Milwaukee LGBT history, walking tours

A new walking tour mobile app highlights LGBT sites and culture in Milwaukee, bringing hidden history to light.

From MacArthur Square to Juneau Park and the former M&M Club, "LGBT milWALKee" puts history in the palms of people's hands.

"The app itself is a way for us to share the history of local LGBTQ people, events, organizations," Brice Smith said.

LGBT milWALKee is free, interactive, educational and offers guided walking tours. The app features 25 sites that are broken down into three tours.

"You can go on the walking tours in person, you can also do the tours from your couch or anywhere in the country," said Smith.

LGBT milWALKee app

Smith worked with a team to unearth the facts. He said the tours are based on geography and theme. Users can click on sites to learn more.

"I think what surprised me was just the wealth of history we have here," he said. "People are able to feel the stories, if that makes sense. To experience history in a very personal way.

The team will have an official kickoff event June 9 at Zao MKE Church.