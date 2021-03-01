Letter urges Oshkosh Defense to build new postal vehicles in Milwaukee

article

City leaders in Milwaukee sent a letter to John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Defense President and Chief Operating Officer, urging him to locate production of the United States Postal Service Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) at the Century City Business Park.

The letter was signed by nine members of the Milwaukee Common Council.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced on Feb. 23 that it has awarded Oshkosh Defense, a contract to produce the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV), the USPS’s first large-scale fleet procurement in three decades. The contract allows for the delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 vehicles over a period of 10 years.

The letter sent on Monday emphasizes the "special history of the location (former A.O. Smith Corp./Tower Automotive plant location) and the unique moment in American history that could transform the lives of thousands of city residents in a positive direction."

The letter also congratulates Oshkosh Defense on securing the contract to build the new USPS vehicles.

Next Generation Delivery Vehicle made by Oshkosh Defense

On Tuesday, March 2, the full Common Council will take up a file for immediate adoption that addresses the issue directly. Council file #201487 is titled: "Resolution urging Oshkosh Defense to build the Next Generational Delivery Vehicles for the United States Postal Service at the Century City Business Park."