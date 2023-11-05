Letter carriers rally in Milwaukee; demand more safety on the job

Letter carriers are saying enough is enough – and demand more safety while delivering mail.

The National Association of Letter Carriers held a rally in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Nov. 5. They are asking the U.S. Postal Service for a safe work environment – free from attacks and theft.

Letter carriers rally, Milwaukee

Postal workers say there was an understanding when delivering mail, but things are different now, they say.

"People didn't bother me because they knew I was providing a service to the community," a letter carrier said at the rally. "Today it seems that offhanded approach is out the window. Now, we are targets and it's a sad state of affairs."

Eight men were arrested in a mail carrier robbery ring carrying out thefts earlier this year. Several others were charged in connection to the murder of Milwaukee letter carrier Aundre Cross.