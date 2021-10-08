Expand / Collapse search

'Let's Go Brewers!' Milwaukee busses get into postseason spirit

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee County Transit System
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Can never have too much team spirit. Milwaukee County Transit System busses are showing their support for the Crew by featuring "Let's Go Brewers!" on the front display.

MCTS wants to remind Brewers fans, there's an easy way to get to American Family Field for the National League Division Series – The Brewers Line!

For more information, click here

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Brent Suter injury prevents Brewers hurler from pitching in NLDS
article

Brent Suter injury prevents Brewers hurler from pitching in NLDS

Brewers left-hander Brent Suter will miss the National League Division Series with a right oblique strain, another setback for a bullpen already missing setup man Devin Williams.

Story Hill BKC preps for Brewers playoff games
article

Story Hill BKC preps for Brewers playoff games

Brian Kramp is at Story Hill BKC seeing how this local business is prepping for the Brewers playoff games.