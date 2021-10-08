'Let's Go Brewers!' Milwaukee busses get into postseason spirit

article

Can never have too much team spirit. Milwaukee County Transit System busses are showing their support for the Crew by featuring "Let's Go Brewers!" on the front display.

MCTS wants to remind Brewers fans, there's an easy way to get to American Family Field for the National League Division Series – The Brewers Line!

