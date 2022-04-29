Leon's Frozen Custard celebrates 80 years with 80¢ cones on May 1

article

Leon's Frozen Custard has an offer you cannot pass up for Sunday, May 1.

A Facebook post says to celebrate it's 80th year in business, the popular custard stand near 27th and Oklahoma on Milwaukee's south side will be offering 80¢ single scoop cones on Sunday.

Nearly a year ago, FOX6 News told you Leon’s Frozen Custard added a new flavor to the rotation. Starting last May, Blue Moon was made one of the Friday flavors of the day – and available in pints and half gallons.

Leon's Frozen Custard, Milwaukee

Leon's Frozen Custard is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.