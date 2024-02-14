Lent begins, Wisconsinites take part in religious observance

article

Wednesday, Feb. 14 isn’t just Valentine’s Day.

Christians around the world are taking part in Ash Wednesday, kicking off the first day of Lent.

St. Mary Catholic Faith Community in Hales Corners’ congregation took part in the religious observance on Wednesday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Ash Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community

Ash Wednesday is a day when many faithfuls have their foreheads marked with ashes, as a sign of humility and repentance.

Lent is 40 days long, leading up to Easter Sunday.