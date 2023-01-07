Brick Fest Live: Milwaukee LEGO enthusiasts hit Wisconsin Center
MILWAUKEE - Brick Fest Live is taking over the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8.
The event is all about LEGOs. People could see displays, participate in hands-on workshops and meet "LEGO masters."
If you did not make it Saturday, Brick Fest Live is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Ticket information is available online.