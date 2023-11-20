Legislative maps case; Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Tuesday in a case that could impact your life and the future of the state’s politics.

The case is trying to toss the current legislative maps.

What’s on the docket on Tuesday is the idea of "islands," or small areas disconnected from the rest of their legislative districts.

The legislature writes laws on topics like abortion, guns and schools. It also decides how to spend your tax money. Legislative maps decide what district you are in and who you vote for to represent you.

Wisconsin's recent presidential elections have been decided by less than one percentage point. Republicans currently hold a supermajority of the state Senate and are two seats away from it in the Assembly.

Now, some conservatives are worried.

"We are in a new political era, a new political environment in Wisconsin," said Alex Ignatowski with the Institute for Reforming Government. "This court case could upend essentially what’s been a Republican majority, a solid Republican majority, for the last decade or so."

Liberals saw an opportunity for filing a lawsuit that challenges the state's legislative districts. They filed just as soon as the Wisconsin Supreme Court flipped to liberal control.

"Republicans have been able to cut taxes, they’ve been able to increase school choice," Ignatowski said. "They’ve been able to cut back on regulations."

Those challenging the maps point to islands. They say that violates the Wisconsin Constitution and that things have to be contiguous, or touching.

"The voters of Wisconsin should not suffer through another election in this anti-democratic [...] system," said Mark Gaber with the Campaign Legal Center. "The Assembly districts don’t even consist of contiguous territory. There are little bits and pieces of the districts in surrounding districts. And that just is the most basic requirement of the state constitution."

Justice Janet Protasiewicz called the current maps rigged during the campaign.

Oral arguments are set for Tuesday. From here, what the state Supreme Court does when it comes to these islands is up to the justices.