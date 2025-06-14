Expand / Collapse search

Ledge Park death, Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating

By
Published  June 14, 2025 5:16pm CDT
Dodge County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Location of Ledge Park in Dodge County

The Brief

    • The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died on Saturday.
    • First responders found the man with a serious head injury at Ledge Park.
    • The man died at the scene despite life-saving attempts.

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died at Ledge Park on Saturday, June 14.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office said it was called to the park around 12:30 p.m. The caller said someone fell off some rocks and was in need of medical help.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

First responders arrived to find the 21-year-old Mayville man on the side of a ledge. He was not breathing and had a serious head injury.

Paramedics and a medical helicopter responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving attempts and was not taken to a hospital.

Featured

Dodge County crash: Watertown man dead, semi driver injured
article

Dodge County crash: Watertown man dead, semi driver injured

A Dodge County crash left a Watertown man dead on Friday morning, June 13. The sheriff's office said he collided with a semi-truck in the town of Oak Grove.

The sheriff's office said the man was with two other people at the time.

The death remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Dodge CountyNews