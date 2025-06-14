Ledge Park death, Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating

article

The Brief The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died on Saturday. First responders found the man with a serious head injury at Ledge Park. The man died at the scene despite life-saving attempts.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died at Ledge Park on Saturday, June 14.

The sheriff's office said it was called to the park around 12:30 p.m. The caller said someone fell off some rocks and was in need of medical help.

First responders arrived to find the 21-year-old Mayville man on the side of a ledge. He was not breathing and had a serious head injury.

Paramedics and a medical helicopter responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving attempts and was not taken to a hospital.

The sheriff's office said the man was with two other people at the time.

The death remains under investigation.