Ledge Park death, Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died at Ledge Park on Saturday, June 14.
The sheriff's office said it was called to the park around 12:30 p.m. The caller said someone fell off some rocks and was in need of medical help.
First responders arrived to find the 21-year-old Mayville man on the side of a ledge. He was not breathing and had a serious head injury.
Paramedics and a medical helicopter responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving attempts and was not taken to a hospital.
The sheriff's office said the man was with two other people at the time.
The death remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.