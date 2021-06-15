Expand / Collapse search

Learn to camp and survive the wilderness with Girl Scouts

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

We're all familiar with the Girls Scouts, but if your daughter has a bigger interest in the outdoors what should she do?

Brian is in Hartford learning to camp & survive the wilderness with a special group of Trailblazer Girl Scouts.

HARTLAND, Wis. - We're all familiar with the Girls Scouts, but if your daughter has a bigger interest in the outdoors what should she do? Brian is in Hartford learning to camp and survive the wilderness with a special group of Trailblazer Girl Scouts.

If you were in a pinch, would you be able to start a fire without matches or a lighter?

Brian is with a group of Trailblazer Girl Scouts with a fail-safe way to get a flame going when absolutely needed.

About The Girl Scouts (website)

We're 2.6 million strong—1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world.

Later this summer a group of Trailblazer Girl Scouts are heading off on a 10 day, 50+ mile trip

Brian is in Hartford with some of the troop members learning how to navigate through the wilderness.

Our extraordinary journey began over 105 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

If you're camping outdoors it's always good to have some knowledge on what types of plants are around you

Brian is out at Pike Lake State Park with some Girls Scouts who are teaching him all about plants that safe for nutrition and first aid.

We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. 

Whether your camping, canoeing or hiking, the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast can help make your daughters experience even better

Brian is with a local Trailblazer Troop that focuses on getting outdoors and having fun while being safe.