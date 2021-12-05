Lawmakers react to death of Bob Dole, 'an American statesman'

Bob Dole, a Republican political icon from Kansas whose career spanned decades in the U.S. Senate and included a presidential run in 1996, died Sunday at the age of 98.

Remembrances from fellow lawmakers began pouring in after news of his passing was made public by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the foundation wrote on Twitter. "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."

President Joe Biden reflected on his friendship with Dole and their time together in the Senate.

"Bob was an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend," the president said, in part. Read his full statement here.

"Bob was a man to be admired by Americans. He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor," the president continued. "May God bless him, and may our nation draw upon his legacy of decency, dignity, good humor, and patriotism for all time."

"Throughout his nearly 80 years of public service, Bob Dole was a steadfast defender of his country and of the people of Kansas. May he rest in peace," former vice president Al Gore tweeted.

"It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Dole, an American hero & a proud Kansan. We offer our sincere condolences to the Dole family; we share your deep loss," the Kansas GOP tweeted.

"When I think of the greatest generation, I think of Senator Bob Dole—a man who dedicated his life to serving our country.," Mitt Romney tweeted.

"Senator Bob Dole was a truly great man who lived an extraordinary life of service to America and he will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege to know him…," former vice president Mike Pence said.

"He was a dedicated public servant + kind + funny + hard worker + a true patriot," Chuck Grassley wrote.

Gov. Mike Huckabee called Dole "one of the most decent, honorable and patriotic men" he’s ever known.

"God bless Bob Dole and his family. Thinking of you today," tweeted Dan Crenshaw, who was wounded in action like Dole.

Charging a German position in northern Italy in 1945, Dole was hit by a shell fragment that crushed two vertebrae and paralyzed his arms and legs. The young Army platoon leader spent three years recovering in a hospital and never regained use of his right hand.

Crenshaw was hit by an IED in Afghanistan in 2012. His right eye was destroyed and he didn’t regain sight in his left eye for several months.

Dole overcame the disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans.

During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.