Law enforcement seeks to ID man who stole beer from gas station

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Theft suspect at Cedarburg Kwik Trip

CEDARBURG, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify and locate a person suspected of stealing beer from a Kwik Trip gas station on Monday, Jan. 25.

Officials say the suspect entered the gas station around 10:45 p.m. to purchase beer. The clerk advised the man it was too late to purchase the alcohol. But the suspect then left the store with the beer and other items. 

Officials say the suspect is described as a male, Black, about 5'6" to 5'10" tall. He left the gas station in a blue BMW sedan with Wisconsin license AJP-8674.

If you have information that could help the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office solve this case, you are urged to call 262-284-8425.

