Law enforcement offers update after Oconomowoc warehouse shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Law enforcement is providing an update on Thursday morning, March 18 in the wake of a warehouse shooting that left two people dead at the Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc. 

A worker identified as 41-year-old Fraron Cornelius of Wauwatosa shot and killed two co-workers on Wednesday. Union officials said Cornelius was an employee for 20-plus years and a Teamsters member for 20-plus years.

The shootings happened overnight in different locations inside the warehouse in Oconomowoc. One victim was found in a loading dock, while another was located in an upper area of the building. Life-saving measures were conducted but were unsuccessful. Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

While searching the scene and gather information, officials say a suspect vehicle was located in Milwaukee -- and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle crashed, and the since-identified shooter was pronounced deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is a developing story.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

