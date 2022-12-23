Last-minute holiday shoppers brave bitter cold: 'We're scrambling'

Last-minute shopping can be painful, but it's not usually as painful as it was for some shoppers Friday, Dec. 23.

Downtown was desolate, and some places closed altogether. The bitter cold even shut down some of the biggest retailers – but at least one place saved those who waited.

"At this point, it’s kind of who’s open?" said shopper Torrey Nagle. "We’re scrambling with the weather. We’re out kind of doing some last-minute shopping."

Inside the warm and cozy taproom of Indeed Brewing Company in Walker's Point, a holiday makers market attracted Nagle and others who were on a mission to find unique gifts.

"I had some plans to try to do some yesterday, and they were kind of scuttled," said Nagle.

Holiday makers market at Indeed Brewing Company

The holiday market originally had a dozen vendors signed up, but Mother Nature had other plans.

"Obviously, we didn’t know how the weather was going to turn out. We went from 12 people signed up to three now," said Jess Poisl of Rubbish Remade.

Shoppers still found treasures and made the most of their procrastination.

"We figured we could hang out here for a little while and the kids, they’ll enjoy the vendors, and we could have a beer," said Ashley Smyczek of Muskego.

The makers market takes place at Indeed Brewing Company the last Sunday of every month – not including Christmas.