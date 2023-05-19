A heavy police presence was seen Friday morning, May 19 near 69th and National in West Allis.

The medical examiner has been called to the scene.

Large West Allis police presence; 69th and National

"There are no safety concerns for the public at this time. Further information will be provided later in the morning," West Allis police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.