Expand / Collapse search

Crash, pursuit ends near 6th and Kilbourn; driver in custody

By
Published 
Updated 10:59AM
Milwaukee Police Department
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee pursuit ends in crash, driver arrested

A crash led to a foot pursuit early Friday morning near 6th and Kilbourn. The driver is in custody.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to help the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office regarding an individual that was fleeing a crash that occurred near I-43 and W. Wisconsin Avenue just after 4 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

The individual fled the scene – and information was provided that the individual may be armed as ammo was located in the vehicle he fled from. 

MPD officers located the individual a short time later on N. James Lovell Street. 

Incident near 6th and Kilbourn (Credit: Incident Response)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers drew their weapons and took the subject in custody without further incident.

60th and Port shooting: Bystander injured, suspect arrested
article

60th and Port shooting: Bystander injured, suspect arrested

A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman suffered a graze wound to the head following a shooting that happened near 60th and Port on Thursday evening, Jan. 6.

6th and Reservoir stabbing: Man injured, known suspect sought
article

6th and Reservoir stabbing: Man injured, known suspect sought

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near 6th and Reservoir around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

MFD structural issues at firehouse, FPC discusses possible fixes
article

MFD structural issues at firehouse, FPC discusses possible fixes

A problem with the flooring at the Milwaukee Fire Department station at Teutonia and Locust forced Ladder 12 and Engine 30 to move to another firehouse about a mile away.