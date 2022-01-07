Crash, pursuit ends near 6th and Kilbourn; driver in custody

Milwaukee police responded to help the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office regarding an individual that was fleeing a crash that occurred near I-43 and W. Wisconsin Avenue just after 4 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

The individual fled the scene – and information was provided that the individual may be armed as ammo was located in the vehicle he fled from.

MPD officers located the individual a short time later on N. James Lovell Street.

Incident near 6th and Kilbourn (Credit: Incident Response)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers drew their weapons and took the subject in custody without further incident.