Large Milwaukee fight; police respond, no arrests made

The Brief A large fight broke out in Milwaukee near MLK Drive and North Ave on Monday night, July 21. No injuries or arrests were reported as a result of the fight. Medical was summoned for people experiencing asthma and panic attacks.



A large fight broke out in Milwaukee on Monday night, July 21.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 7:55 p.m. near MLK Drive and North Ave, outside a business.

MPD officers dispersed the crowd.

No injuries or arrests were reported as a result of the fight. MPD noted that medical was summoned for individuals experiencing asthma and panic attacks.