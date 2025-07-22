Large Milwaukee fight; police respond, no arrests made
MILWAUKEE - A large fight broke out in Milwaukee on Monday night, July 21.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 7:55 p.m. near MLK Drive and North Ave, outside a business.
MPD officers dispersed the crowd.
No injuries or arrests were reported as a result of the fight. MPD noted that medical was summoned for individuals experiencing asthma and panic attacks.
