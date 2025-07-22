Expand / Collapse search

Large Milwaukee fight; police respond, no arrests made

Published  July 22, 2025 6:39pm CDT
Milwaukee
Police respond to large fight outside Milwaukee business

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a large fight in Milwaukee on Monday night, July 21.

The Brief

    • A large fight broke out in Milwaukee near MLK Drive and North Ave on Monday night, July 21.
    • No injuries or arrests were reported as a result of the fight.
    • Medical was summoned for people experiencing asthma and panic attacks.

MILWAUKEE - A large fight broke out in Milwaukee on Monday night, July 21.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 7:55 p.m. near MLK Drive and North Ave, outside a business.

MPD officers dispersed the crowd.

No injuries or arrests were reported as a result of the fight. MPD noted that medical was summoned for individuals experiencing asthma and panic attacks.

