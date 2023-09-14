Lanterns, Brewers, wine and more things to do from Sept. 15-17

article

The weather is getting cold, but that won't stop these weekend activities and festivals from happening this week.

China Lights 2023 is back in Hales Corner with a new theme and more lanterns. Get ready to experience biodiversity in the ocean work and beyond with their larger-than-life light display. This year, them is Nature's glow. The event is open on Tuesday through Sunday. For more information on times and tickets, go to the China Lights website.

Cheer on the Milwaukee Brewers as the regular season nears an end. The team is hosting the Miami Marlins through Thursday -- and then the Washington Nationals come to town. Find out what tickets are available.

Mexican Independence Day is on Saturday, and Milwaukee is celebrating with a festival. The festival features musical performances, lucha libres, clowns & carnival rides, food & festivities, el grito performance, and more. The festival takes place at El Conquistador Latino Newspaper from noon to 8 p.m. El Conquistador Latino Newspaper has more information on its website.

Tacos and Tequila Festival MKE is also coming to Franklin Field on Saturday with some big hip-hop legends. NELLY, Fat Joe, Chingy, and more are going to be at the festival. Over 100 chefs will be at the festival, creating different types of street-style tacos. To learn about the hand-crafted margaritas and more things at the Tacos and Tequila Festival MKE, visit their website.

Cedar Creek Settlement's Wine & Harvest Festival

Do you like wine? Well, you can find red wine, white wine, and more at the 49th annual Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festivals on Saturday and Sunday. Get ready to enjoy wine with live music and homegrown goods in the area. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cedar Creek Park.