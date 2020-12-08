Land adjacent to Oak Creek's Lake Vista Park to be developed

article

The City of Oak Creek has partnered with F Street Group, a Milwaukee-based real estate developer, to develop 35-acres of lakeside land into a residential neighborhood.

The development, Lakeshore Commons, will be built adjacent to the city’s Lake Vista Park, north of Bender Park and east of South Fifth Avenue, along Oak Creek’s Lake Michigan shoreline.

A news release issued on Tuesday, Dec. 8 says both Lake Vista Park and Lakeshore Commons represent the culmination of an effort by the City of Oak Creek to clean, reclaim and consciously repurpose for public benefit a former “brownfield” site that had long been vacant.

Lakeshore Commons in Oak Creek (Credit: Rinka)

Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz issued this statement:

"This progressive residential neighborhood will be an absolute gem for our community and will be like no other development in the entire Midwest. After a more than decade-long effort, the City is in a position to implement the next chapter of our vision for the lakefront."

Lakeshore Commons in Oak Creek (Credit: Rinka)

The development will offer a variety of housing options at diverse price points, from multi-family rental units to single-family homes.

The news release says Oak Creek’s newest neighborhood will feature a clubhouse, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, walking trails, basketball courts, lakeside living, and direct access to Lake Vista Park.

Preparations on the development site are already underway. Construction is set to begin in the middle of 2021. Officials say the project will be completed in three phases over the coming years.