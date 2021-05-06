Expand / Collapse search

Lambeau Field Atrium offering deals for moms on Mother's Day

Lambeau Field article

Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Those celebrating Mother’s Day on May 8 are invited to enjoy several discounts at the Lambeau Field Atrium, with special deals for moms at 1919 Kitchen & Tap, the Packers Pro Shop and the Packers Hall of Fame.

According to a press release, the Packers Hall of Fame will offer free admission for all moms on Sunday, with museum hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Moms eating at 1919 Kitchen & Tap can enjoy several specials, including a Smoked Salmon Benedict and $4 Bloody Marys. They can also get a free cookie skillet with vanilla ice cream or a brownie skillet with chocolate ice cream with their purchase. To view the menu or make a reservation, visit 1919kitchenandtap.com. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Packers Pro Shop will offer 20 percent off all merchandise, with some standard exclusions, for moms on Mother’s Day. This offer is valid in-store only, and store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

