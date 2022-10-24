Lakeshore Technical College, UW-Oshkosh degree partnership

article

Lakeshore Technical College is teaming up with the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh to bring a new option to students on a path to a bachelor’s degree.

According to a news release, issued on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the partnership allows Lakeshore students who graduated with the college’s new Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree to enroll at UW-Oshkosh with guaranteed junior standing. The new associate degree programs launched with the start of Lakeshore’s fall term. Both degrees cover general education requirements for a student whose goal is to transfer to a four-year college to earn a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree. Students enrolling in the two degrees have access to federal financial aid and veteran’s benefits while taking their general education courses at Lakeshore.

"This new partnership with UW Oshkosh means our students and our community will have more options available as they start their baccalaureate journey," said Lakeshore President Dr. Paul Carlsen. "We are thankful for Chancellor Leavitt’s leadership and vision in establishing Lakeshore as meaningful transfer partner with UW Oshkosh."

Lakeshore’s new general studies degree programs require 60 credits, including elective courses that allow students to select courses that appeal to their future career plans. The first group of students in the program began classes on Aug. 22.

According to Carlsen, UW-Oshkosh is a popular choice among the more than 400 students who transfer each year from Lakeshore to four-year colleges. He said students start on their path to a bachelor’s degree at Lakeshore not only because of the college’s affordability, but also its low faculty-to-student ratio, fewer distractions, and location close to students’ homes.