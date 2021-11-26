Lakefront Brewery's Black Friday draws long lines

Beer lovers from all over braved the cold Friday morning for the Black Friday beer event at Lakefront Brewery.

Lakefront Brewery is bringing back the gold standard in beer releases on Black Friday. The doors officially open at 8 a.m., but the party starts much earlier. Lakefront’s food truck, the CurdWagon, will start serving food at 5:30 a.m. – serving breakfast favorites from breakfast burritos and croissant sandwiches to apple fritters and almond kringles.

Three different Black Friday beers will be available for purchase:

2021 Black Friday Imperial Stout – Deep and rich, chocolate and vanilla, with bourbon warmth and American oak notes. This year is smooth, not hot, although is boasts a 15.5% alcohol by volume. Less than 4,000 bottles are available.

2021 Imperial Brown Ale – This was made with Montmorency cherries and aged in Wollersheim Distillery bourbon barrels. Need a fur coat for the cold? This liquid will do perfectly. 14.6% alcohol by volume. Less than 1,000 bottles are available.

2021 Holiday Spice Ale – This big ale was brewed with honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and orange peel. Aged in brandy barrels, this liquid is 13% alcohol by volume. Less than 1,000 bottles are available.

Packaged in 4-packs, each bottle sells for $20 (limited to 16 bottles per person).

Of course, all Black Friday beers are first come, first served. You may want to prepare.

