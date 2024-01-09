Lakefront Brewery Valentine's Day special celebration

article

Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery is bringing back its popular wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Valentine’s Day for 2024. Lakefront is extending its hours on Wednesday, Feb. 14 to accommodate couples that want to turn the holiday into an extra special memory.

A news releasey says Lakefront will set up its private, decorated room called the "Lakefront Chapel" which will play host to couples looking to tie the knot or rekindle their love. This year, the chapel will be expanded to include a second private, decorated space to celebrate even more love! Reservations are currently available every 15 minutes from 11:15am to 8pm and cost $30 to book.

It’s Lakefront’s goal to keep these offerings affordable yet held to a high standard. Practiced, ordained Tour Guide officiants take their role seriously, going over every detail so that each couple can curate the experience to their unique relationship. While not required, Lakefront offers a slew of upgrades for those looking to sweeten their experience. Locally focused options such as professional photography from artist Samer Ghani, artisan-made etched and customized pint glasses, in-house baked cupcakes, bouquets and/or boutonnieres from Feisty Flowers, champagne, and even a personal guitar player to serenade the occasion are all available when booking your reservation.

Lakefront notes that all are welcome to reserve a time slot to celebrate their love, ensuring that all feel safe and comfortable in a private space. Reservations are currently available and will close on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at midnight. The brewery welcomes couples to bring guests to share in their experience but notes that the ceremony spaces will be more limiting than their Beer Hall. They will do their best to accommodate any special requests.

Like in years past, Lakefront will be hosting 2, free mass vow renewals on Valentine’s Day. Owner Russ Klisch will be performing them on stage -- one at 12 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. Couples looking to stop by can expect to do so with a free beer in hand! No reservations or tickets required, come on down!