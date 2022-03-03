Lakefront Brewery supports Ukraine refugees with new crowler label

article

Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee is using its popular crowler to show support for Ukrainian refugees and their conflict with Russia.

The brewery's crowler is a 32-ounce aluminum can, filled with any one of Lakefront’s draft beers and taken to go. From time to time, brewery officials have used the crowler – via a custom label – to help those in need.

This latest crawler label features an image of Vladimir Putin with the title, "Putin is a D***" written across his forehead. When you purchase this latest crowler, Lakefront Brewery will send $10 to the refugee fund, the National Bank of Ukraine’s Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainians.

"The crowler will cost folks $5 more than normal, and we will put in $5 as well to help Ukrainians though this awful time," said Lakefront Brewery President, Russ Klisch.

Lakefront Brewery’s anti-Putin labeled crowlers go on sale this weekend. They can only be purchased at the brewery and online for pickup. Lakefront anticipates raising at least $10,000 for Ukrainian refugees.