Lakefront Brewery supports Ukraine refugees with new crowler label

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee is using its popular crowler to show support for Ukrainian refugees and their conflict with Russia. 

The brewery's crowler is a 32-ounce aluminum can, filled with any one of Lakefront’s draft beers and taken to go. From time to time, brewery officials have used the crowler – via a custom label – to help those in need.

This latest crawler label features an image of Vladimir Putin with the title, "Putin is a D***" written across his forehead. When you purchase this latest crowler, Lakefront Brewery will send $10 to the refugee fund, the National Bank of Ukraine’s Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainians. 

"The crowler will cost folks $5 more than normal, and we will put in $5 as well to help Ukrainians though this awful time," said Lakefront Brewery President, Russ Klisch. 

Lakefront Brewery’s anti-Putin labeled crowlers go on sale this weekend. They can only be purchased at the brewery and online for pickup. Lakefront anticipates raising at least $10,000 for Ukrainian refugees.

