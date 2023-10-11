Lake Superior shipwreck Huronton discovered; 100 years after sinking

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11 the discovery of the steel bulk freighter Huronton on Lake Superior.

According to the GLSHS website, on Oct. 11, 1923, the "238-foot-long Huronton was empty and headed upbound on Lake Superior in heavy fog and smoke from forest fires. At the same time, the 416-foot-long bulk freighter Cetus was fully loaded and headed downbound. Both vessels were traveling too fast for the conditions and collided. The bow of the Cetus ripped a huge hole in the port side of the Huronton …momentarily locking the two ships together."

Shipwreck of the Huronton (Credit: Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The GLSHS site says the Huronton was found by the crew of the R/V David Boyd – which was towing the society’s sonar towfish. The Huronton is extremely deep at 800 feet below the surface.

Shipwreck of the Huronton (Credit: Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

See more pictures from the wreckage of the Huronton on the GLSHS website.