Lake Michigan drowning in Racine; family of young victim seeks change

It has been a month since a 12-year-old boy drowned in Lake Michigan in Racine. A memorial has been put up in the child's memory – and now, the boy's family wants to see changes to the boat dock where the drowning occurred.

Family seeks change

What we know:

For the last few weeks, the Pershing Park boat launch has become a part of Selena Lee's daily routine. It is a place to reflect and remember her baby brother, who lost his life there.

Marquee Haynes Jr.

"He was so ready for school. He was so ready to be around his friends," Lee said. "As a big sister, I think it was the most terrible thing I’ve ever been through in my life."

12-year-old Marquee Haynes, Jr. was at a sleepover with friends. The next morning, they came down to the Pershing Park boat launch. The Racine County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 13. Three boys had been playing in the water and Haynes went under.

Grieving for Marquee

What they're saying:

Family members tell FOX6 News Haynes did not know how to swim.

"Don’t swim in this water because one minute you could be here and the next you could be taken," said Ester Carapia, a family friend.

Loved ones are now advocating for change – better signage warning about the dangers and lifesaving rings near the water.

"Wish there was something here that could save him, and we wouldn’t be standing here," Carapia said.

They are remembering Haynes for his goofy personality and love of sports.

"He loved school. He loved everybody. He was never a negative person," Lee said.

What's next:

Family members want his story to help others – and prevent another tragedy from happening. Their next steps will be reaching out to the city about possible changes.

FOX6 News reached out to the alderman of this district to get his thoughts. We have not heard back.