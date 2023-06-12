Lake Michigan drowning: Bell Ambulance EMT 'loved his job'

A Bell Ambulancehttps://www.264bell.com/ EMT died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at South Shore Marina.

John Swanson, 61, was passionate about his work as an EMT for Bell Ambulance. His wife said even in his passing, he's helping others.

Sailing is something John Swanson loved. It was a passion he shared with his wife, Lori.

"I was on the boat, and I heard him get on but then fall," said Lori Swanson.

She said they were on their boat Friday, June 9 when the unthinkable happened.

"We called 911 when we realized he wasn't coming up," said Lori Swanson.

John Swanson

A dive team responded to reports of a possible drowning at South Shore Marina. Lori said John was revived several times at Saint Luke's Hospital.

"They left it up to me to say the word, ‘Stop,’" said Lori Swanson. "That was the hardest, hardest word I ever, ever had to say in my life."

She knew nothing more could be done. She also knew her husband was an organ donor.

"He absolutely loved his job," said Lori Swanson.

She said John was also passionate about helping people. He was an EMT for Bell Ambulance. He had been with the company since 2007. She knew even in his passing, John would want to help someone.

John Swanson

"His eyes were useful to two people," said Lori Swanson.

Lori Swanson said tissue, skin and ligament donations were also made, helping at least 40 people.

Bell Ambulance colleagues held a gathering in his memory Sunday night at the South Shore Yacht Club. K-9 Comfort Dogs were there.

"They are hurting, too," said Lori Swanson. "They lost a family member. It wasn't just my loss."

She said Bell Ambulance offered to transport her husband's body.

"Contact us, tell us where he needs to go, and we would be honored to bring John home," said Lori Swanson.

South Shore Marina

For now, Lori Swanson said she and her family are taking comfort in fulfilling her husband's wishes. She knows exactly what he would say.

"You made a good decision," said Lori Swanson. "You are doing the best. You are helping other people. I did not die in vain."

The medical examiner said they are investigating John Swanson's death as accidental.

On Facebook, Bell Ambulance said this is a heavy loss for their team. Grief and support services were made available for all their employees.