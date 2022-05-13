Lake Michigan boating death; sailboat found 200 yards from shore

A 60-year-old Chicago man has died after a boating incident in Lake Michigan near Racine on Thursday, May 12. Family stated he was moving his boat from the Chicago area to Racine for the summer.

The Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a sailboat that possibly crashed on a sandbar near the Wind Point lighthouse around 4:45 p.m.

Initial reports were that the motor was running, and no one was on the boat.

Responding deputies located the boat about 200 yards from shore, unoccupied. Racine County Sheriff Boat- 1 initiated a search and were assisted by the US Coast Guard along with their rescue helicopter.

After an extensive three-hour search, the 60-year-old Chicago man was located nearly two miles from shore, south of Myers Park. He was unresponsive and wearing his personal flotation device.

Resuscitation efforts were initiated while he was transported to shore. Racine Fire Department continued life-saving measures once on shore where he was transported to a local hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The man was unable to be revived. Family stated he was last spoken to via phone around 2 p.m. – when he was moving his boat from the Chicago area to Racine for the summer.

Advertisement

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing where no foul play is suspected