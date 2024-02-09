Lake Geneva's Winter Realms closes for season due to warm weather

article

Winter Realms in Lake Geneva closed early for the season due to the unseasonably warm winter temperatures.

Formerly called the Ice Castles, Winter Realms officially closed on Thursday, Feb. 8.

According to a press release, the warm weather delayed Winter Realms' opening until Jan. 26, yet during the shorter than expected season, thousands of people visited and enjoyed the icy fortress’s ice slides, igloos, ice sculptures, sleigh rides, ice thrones, mystic light walk, ice-carved tunnels, and a sledding hill, during the event.

"I am incredibly proud of our crew and their determination to build a spectacular event with all the hurdles Mother Nature has thrown at us this year," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird. "We

hoped to stay open longer with our new event, Winter Realms. We are taking our learnings from this season as we plan for 2025."

The Utah-based company has one other Winter Realms location in Lake George, New York, and four other Ice Castles locations in Midway, Utah; Cripple Creek, Colorado; Maple Grove, Minnesota; and North Woodstock, New Hampshire.

Guests who had tickets for upcoming dates have been notified and will be fully refunded.