Lake Geneva shots fired incident; residents asked to lock their doors
article
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Lake Geneva police are investigating a report of a shots fired incident on Monday, May 26.
What we know:
The Lake Geneva Police Department said the shots fired report happened in the area of Elkhorn and Grant.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man of unknown age, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap. He was last seen fleeing on foot southbound from that area.
What you can do:
Police said residents in the area are advised to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.
The Source: The Lake Geneva Police Department provided information.