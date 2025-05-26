Expand / Collapse search

Lake Geneva shots fired incident; residents asked to lock their doors

Published  May 26, 2025 8:01pm CDT
Lake Geneva
The Brief

    • The Lake Geneva Police Department is investigating a report of a shots fired incident on Monday, May 26.
    • It happened in the area of Elkhorn and Grant.
    • Police said residents in the area are advised to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Lake Geneva police are investigating a report of a shots fired incident on Monday, May 26.

What we know:

The Lake Geneva Police Department said the shots fired report happened in the area of Elkhorn and Grant.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man of unknown age, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap. He was last seen fleeing on foot southbound from that area.

What you can do:

Police said residents in the area are advised to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.

The Source: The Lake Geneva Police Department provided information.

