Lake Geneva shots fired incident; residents asked to lock their doors

The Brief The Lake Geneva Police Department is investigating a report of a shots fired incident on Monday, May 26. It happened in the area of Elkhorn and Grant. Police said residents in the area are advised to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.



What we know:

The Lake Geneva Police Department said the shots fired report happened in the area of Elkhorn and Grant.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man of unknown age, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap. He was last seen fleeing on foot southbound from that area.

What you can do:

Police said residents in the area are advised to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.