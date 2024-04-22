Expand / Collapse search

Lake Geneva Restaurant Week; culinary adventure ready for foodies

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  April 22, 2024 10:00am CDT
Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva Restaurant Week

Brian Kramp is in Williams Bay checking out some of the dishes you won’t want to miss from Lucke’s Cantina.

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - If you love sampling food from different restaurants, there’s a culinary adventure ready for foodies around the Lake Geneva region with dozens of the area’s finest restaurants featuring menus created just for restaurant week.  

Brian Kramp is in Williams Bay checking out some of the dishes you won’t want to miss during Lake Geneva Restaurant Week

Breakfast, lunch and dinner menus

Brian Kramp is touring the area and sampling some flavorful Mexican options from Lucke’s Cantina.

Go on a culinary adventure

Brian Kramp is in William’s Bay seeing why Café Calamari should be on your list of places to check out this week.

Dine in, take out during Lake Geneva Restaurant Week

Brian Kramp is at Café Calamari where their chef traditional Italian and Continental dishes with a flair.

Menus created just for Restaurant Week

Brian Kramp is at stop number three seeing why The Getaway on Lake Como is an absolute must when you’re visiting Lake Geneva.

The Getaway on Lake Como

Brian Kramp is at The Getaway on Lake Como where fine dining, cozy atmosphere and scenic views are perfect for breakfast or dinner.

