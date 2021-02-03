Lake Geneva hosts US National Snow Sculpting Championship

The 26th annual Lake Geneva Winterfest got underway on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The event runs through Sunday with activities like s'mores and bonfires on the beach, a cocoa crawl, a fire and ice bar, and hovercraft rides.

But FOX6 Photojournalist Jerry Imig shows you, the biggest attraction is the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.

The United States National Snow Sculpting Championship is where 15 teams of the most talented snow sculptors and artists from around the country gather to compete for a national title. The entire competition is open to the public.