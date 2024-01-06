Lake Geneva home invasion, police ask residents to check cameras

article

Lake Geneva police are investigating a home invasion that happened Saturday morning, Jan. 6.

According to the Lake Geneva Police Department, at about 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a home invasion in the area of Rush Street and Bonne Brae Lane. Three to four men wearing black clothing and black ski masks entered through an unsecured door.

Police said the men made contact with the people inside the home and left with clothing and electronics, and they were last seen heading in the direction of Wells Street.

The police asked anyone in the area with cameras to please check footage from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. for anyone matching the home invaders' descriptions. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Nettesheim at 262-248-4455 and reference case #24-323; tips can remain anonymous.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.