Lake Express Ferry season begins May 6

article

The Lake Express Ferry will launch its 2022 travel season Friday, May 6 with four daily crossings of the high-speed ferry on Lake Michigan between Milwaukee and Muskegon, MI.

The four-engine powered ship provides the most daily crossings of Lake Michigan and the fastest service with each trip taking only two-and-a-half hours.

With the addition of summer evening sailings on June 17, Lake Express will provide six daily crossings of Lake Michigan.

"There’s no better way to travel across Lake Michigan," said Aaron Schultz, senior vice president at Lake Express. "It’s the best way to avoid Chicago traffic and enjoy a unique and comfortable experience while traveling to destinations in Wisconsin, Michigan, or beyond."

Passengers on the Lake Express can enjoy their experience in a variety of ways, from taking in unique Lake Michigan views from outside passenger and sun decks to relaxing inside the passenger cabin featuring first class-style seating in a variety of configurations. Wide aisles and a spacious cabin provide a unique travel experience.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

Travelers can visit www.lake-express.com or call 866-914-1010 to purchase tickets and get more information about the upcoming travel season.