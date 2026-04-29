Lake Express Ferry begins 2026 season on May 1; four daily crossings

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The Brief The Lake Express Ferry will launch its 2026 travel season on May 1. It will offer four daily crossings between Milwaukee and Muskegon. The four-engine-powered ship provides the fastest ferry service on Lake Michigan.



The Lake Express Ferry will launch its 2026 travel season by providing high-speed ferry service between Milwaukee and Muskegon on Friday, May 1.

There will be four daily crossings, the first of which leaves the Milwaukee terminal at 6 a.m.

Lake Express Ferry

What we know:

As the fastest ferry on Lake Michigan, this four-engine ship carries 100,000 travelers a year, drawing visitors from all over the United States and beyond.

Every year, travelers arrive from all 50 states and approximately 40 different countries.

With the addition of summer evening sailings on June 27, Lake Express will provide six crossings of Lake Michigan on popular dates.

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Get tickets

What you can do:

Travelers can visit lake-express.com to purchase tickets and get more information about the upcoming travel season.