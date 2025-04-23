Lake Express Ferry annual bike drive; supports bicycle charities

article

The Brief The annual Lake Express Ferry bike drive is happening Friday, April 25. A news release says Lake Express will provide a complimentary round-trip passenger ticket to the first 500 donors who bring in a gently used bicycle to the Lake Express terminal. Since 2010, Lake Express has collected more than 8,000 bicycles.



The Lake Express Ferry will be supporting bicycle charities with its annual bike drive on Friday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lake Express Terminal (2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive).

Bike donation drive

What we know:

A news release says Lake Express will provide a complimentary round-trip passenger ticket to the first 500 donors who bring in a gently used bicycle to the Lake Express terminal.

Donors can deliver a gently used bicycle on Friday, April 25th to the Lake Express Ferry terminal. There is a limit of one certificate per person/household. Donors will receive a certificate by mail, redeemable for one round-trip classic cabin ticket.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Vouchers are valid only for the donor and may not be transferred or sold. Vouchers may be redeemed for any travel date/time during the 2025 sailing season. Reservations are required and must be made by June 30, 2025.

Which organizations benefit

Dig deeper:

Donations will benefit the Wisconsin Bike Fed and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers.

Bikes donated to Sixteenth Street will be distributed at its annual Bike Day at Kosciuszko Park in Milwaukee. Bike day is a community-based event that brings the neighborhood together to encourage physical activity and healthy eating.

Learn more information about the Lake Express bike drive and volunteer opportunities for Bike Day.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Since 2010, Lake Express has collected more than 8,000 bicycles that have been distributed through organizations in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and internationally.

Lake Express begins its travel season May 2nd.