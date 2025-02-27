Lake Drive reconstruction project in Milwaukee; work resumes Feb. 28

article

The Brief Drivers who frequent Lake Drive near UW-Milwaukee should be aware of closures that begin Friday, Feb. 28. The closures are part of the next phase of the Lake Drive reconstruction project. The entire project is expected to be completed by summer at a cost of nearly $9 million.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) resumes construction work on Friday, Feb. 28 along WIS 32 (N. Lake Drive) in Milwaukee. The focus of the work will be between E. Newberry Boulevard and E. Edgewood Avenue.

Timeline:

The reconstruction of Lake Drive between Edgewood and Kenwood was completed in late 2024.

From Feb. 28 until summer, crews will be working to reconstruct and finish up work on Lake Drive between E. Newberry Boulevard and E. Kenwood.

The entire Lake Drive reconstruction project is being done for $8.77 million. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Drivers need to know:

WIS 32 (N. Lake Drive) will be closed to through traffic within the work zone. One lane of southbound traffic will be maintained for residential access only.

Motorists using Lincoln Memorial Drive are encouraged to use Kenwood Boulevard, Oakland Avenue, and Hampton Road to get around the closure.

WIS 32 motorists are encouraged to use North Avenue, Oakland Avenue, and Hampton Road to get around the closure.

