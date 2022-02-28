Lake Country trail underpass funding secured

article

The Lake Country Trail Underpass project at State Highway 67 is moving forward. A news release issued on Monday, Feb. 28 says Waukesha County's application for a $2.2 million federal grant to assist in completion of the underpass has been approved.

The funds are from the Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality (CMAQ) program, a reimbursement program administered by Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) that assists local agencies with projects to improve air quality and reduce congestion.

A concrete tunnel was installed at the intersection of State Highway 67 and Oconomowoc Parkway during the state's widening of State Highway 67. The project was stalled when bids for the trail connections leading to the tunnel came in much higher than grant funding allocated at that time.

The county will work with WisDOT to determine a timeline for the project.

Learn more information about the Waukesha County recreational trails.