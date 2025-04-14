Lake Country School District band program's future in jeopardy

The Brief On Friday, April 11, the Lake Country School District sent a letter to families addressing budget reductions following its failed referendum on the April ballot. These budget cuts have left the future of Lake Country School District’s band program in jeopardy. Parents say they hope to present the school board with $80,000 donation later this month.



What we know:

Bonds formed through band could soon be broken for Lake Country School District students. On Friday, April 11, the district sent a letter to families, addressing budget reductions following its failed referendum on the April ballot.

In an effort to cut the $340,000, superintendent Chad Schraufnagel said preliminary notices of non-renewal were sent to four professional staff members, including the band teacher. Two support positions were also eliminated.

What they're saying:

Melissa Vernon runs the Lake Country School Wildcats Band Booster Club.

"Our school is heartbroken over all these cuts. It was terrible last year and it's even more heartbreaking this year losing excellent talented teachers who dedicated their lives to our students," she said. "We have a huge portion of our students who take advantage of our band program. Over 60% play in the band and strings."

The backstory:

Last year, the band teacher's position was reduced to part-time. Parents then stepped up, raising $65,000 to keep the position full-time. This year, they raised $80,000 to support the band teacher's salary and benefits. However, with the cuts, it's unclear if the program will exist next school year.

Local perspective:

"The band program has meant so much to both my kids. I think it not only provided an opportunity to learn music but develop friendships," parent Rachel Teren said. "It’s a detriment to this school. It’s such a pull and a draw for so many of these students and we need to work to keep it in place in some manner."

"It’s just such an amazing experience and it’s crazy that they are taking it away," eighth grader Natalie Homberg said. "It’s honestly just more than heartbreaking because band has helped me so much and I want to give that opportunity to other students."

What's next:

Parents say they hope to present the school board with that $80,000 donation later this month. The board then must decide to accept and allocate the money.