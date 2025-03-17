Lake Country School District band program; parents rally to fundraise

The Brief Parents in the Lake Country School District are rallying to save the school's band program for their kids. Superintendent Chad Schraufnagel said the district is facing financial hardship. On Sunday night, March 16, parents raised $19,000 at a fundraising event.



Parents in the Lake Country School District are rallying to save their band program.

What we know:

Superintendent Chad Schraufnagel said the district is facing financial hardship. Among the cuts: the band teacher’s full-time status.

That’s why parents are now pitching in.

Melissa Vernon runs the Lake Country School Wildcats Band Booster Club. She’s worried about the status of the program.

What She's Saying:

"Band changed my life in high school and in college and I want to make sure that opportunity is available for students here at Lake Country School," Vernon said. "Our biggest concern is that the school is going to move it to a part-time program."

Schraufnagel said the band director’s position was reduced to three days a week, but parents fundraised to keep it a full-time five days last year.

"I certainly understand the concerns of it. I think one of the things from the larger picture is that our school district has some very significant financial problems," he said. "We would all love to have everything, but we have to be realistic and live within our financial means."

The upcoming school year is in jeopardy.

Last year, Vernon said the community raised $65,000 to support the position. This year they are hoping to do the same.

The money would be donated to the district to support the salary and benefits of their beloved band teacher.

Local perspective:

"She really does a great job of motivating the kids, getting them excited about something that it's really easy to lose kids on," parent Emily Gooding said.

"To possibly lose such an amazing band director was very nerve-wracking," student Lorelei Sieg said. "I definitely think music is important."

On Sunday night, March 16, parents raised $19,000 at a fundraising event.

The district currently has a $800,000 referendum on the April 1 ballot. However, that won’t support the program.

What you can do:

Anyone that would like to donate can visit the Lake Country School Wildcats Band Booster Club donation page.