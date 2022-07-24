Lac La Belle drowning Sunday; 2nd in past week

The Western Lakes Fire District on Sunday, July 24 said it was called to "an active drowning" on Lac La Belle.

It is the second time in the past week that first responders have been called in for a drowning on the lake.

Saturday, crews pulled the body of a 32-year-old Milwaukee man from the water after it was reported Thursday night, July 21, that he'd gone under and did not resurface.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.