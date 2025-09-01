Laborfest 2025 in Milwaukee; pushes 'Workers Over Billionaires' theme

The Brief Thousands turned out at Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee to celebrate workers and unity. The people took part in the annual Laborfest activities on the lakefront. The theme of this year's festival, "Workers Over Billionaires Day of Action."



Labor Day protests happened across the country on Monday, Sept. 1 It is all part of the "Workers Over Billionaires Day of Action" movement. That theme rang clear in a parade and at Maier Festival Park, site of the annual Laborfest activities in Milwaukee.

It started in the streets on Monday. People like postal worker Eric Alseth said the message needs to be delivered to everyone.

"We get to determine what’s best for us in our workplace in a way that a lot of other places don’t," Alseth said.

Alseth used Milwaukee's Laborfest to educate.

"I think a lot of people are wondering – what does a union look like? So few jobs have unions these days," Alseth said.

Laborfest is sponsored by the Milwaukee Area Labor Council. President Pam Fendt said union membership has dropped sharply since Act 10. But recently, Fendt said those numbers plateaued – and have not started to grow against.

In a statement to mark the holiday, President Trump said, "From our heartland to our great coastal cities, once-forgotten communities are stirring with new opportunity. Workers are keeping more of what they earn, and new jobs are being created at a record pace."

"We understand that he’s trying to make things more in America, but we want them union-made in America," Fendt said.

Fendt said increased minimum wage and full-time workers attaining homeownership are still goals.

"Our workers are the backbone of this country," said Primitivo Torres, who is with Workers United, representing local stadium, airport and hotel workers. "There’s a fear factor in our community that I have not witnessed ever in my life. Fear not just for losing their jobs, but for losing their families. Being deported."

Organizers say Laborfest is not just about celebrating a day off. It is also about using every day to come together and show unity.

"We built this country, we built this city and we deserve a little more of the value we helped to create," Fendt said.

Leaders say Milwaukee's is one of the country's largest and free Labor Day celebrations. The parade alone has been held in Milwaukee since the 1980s.