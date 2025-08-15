Expand / Collapse search

A La Carte At The Zoo; see what’s on their menu for the next 3 days

By
Published  August 15, 2025 7:49am CDT
A La Carte At The Zoo

MILWAUKEE - Local restaurants and food trucks are setting up shop and serving some tasty dishes at A La Carte At The Zoo. Brian Kramp is with the owner of Tots On The Street seeing what’s on their menu for the next three days.

Saz's menu

Brian Kramp is seeing what’s on the menu when you swing by Saz’s tent.

Tots on the Street

Brian Kramp is with the owner of Tots On The Street seeing what’s on their menu for the next three days.

What’s happening at the Family Farm?

Brian Kramp is at the Family Farm where kids can play and see some new additions.

Summer County Fare

Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at the Summer County Fare foods that are only available today through Sunday.

Milwaukee Pretzel Company

Brian Kramp is getting ready for A La Carte At The Zoo where some of Milwaukee’s best food items are scattered throughout the park.

