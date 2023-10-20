Kwik Trip rewards program outage, 'cybersecurity incident' to blame

article

Kwik Trip said a "cybersecurity incident" was to blame for a loyalty program system outage that began Oct. 9.

The incident disrupted the company's internal network systems, Kwik Trip said. Right now, there is no indication customers' card information was involved.

"Cyberattacks are not sparing small companies or larger companies, and our data is leaking everywhere on the dark web," said Alex Holden, chief information security officer at Holden Security. "However, we need to give Kwik Trip time to give us proper guidance on who's been impacted and what needs to be done about it."

Kwik Trip said Thursday it hopes all locations will be processing loyalty transactions in a few days, though the Kwik Rewards app and website remain down.

Customers can use a Kwik Rewards card to earn discounts and enter sweepstakes each time they buy.