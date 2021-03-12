Kwik Trip now offers branded clothing, including underwear

If you're looking for another way to support Kwik Trip, beyond buying gas and "Kwikery" sweets, you're in luck.

The Wisconsin-based gas station convenience store has unveiled a way to wear support -- literally.

The company tweeted information for a merchandise line on Friday, March 12 that includes hooded sweatshirts, t-shirts and underwear -- yes, really.

To check out the full line of Kwik Trip garb, visit kwiktripmerch.com.

