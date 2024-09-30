Kwik Trip fast chargers for electric vehicles coming to Midwest stores

article

Kwik Trip is making it easier for drivers to charge their electric vehicles throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.

On Monday, Sept. 30, Kwik Trip announced the addition of the Kwik ChargeTM program. A news release says the program will provide direct current fast chargers (DCFC’s) to guests traveling throughout the region.

Officials say the program will include connectors for both Combined Charging Standard (CCS) and the North American Charging Standard (NACS), "allowing drivers of almost any electric vehicle to charge at a safe, clean, and staffed 24/7 location."

The chargers will offer a minimum of 150kW of power per dispenser when four vehicles are plugged in or up to 400kW of power for a single vehicle. These rates depend on a variety of factors when the vehicle pulls up.

Kwik Trip will also include a standalone mobile application to enable guests to view charger availability, pricing and where chargers are located along their route.