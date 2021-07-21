Kopp's creates Bucks championship custard, available Thursday only

article

Kopp's Frozen Custard wants to honor the Milwaukee Bucks and their NBA title – and are doing so by creating a new flavor of custard. They are calling it Cream City Champs.

A Kopp's general manager tells FOX6 News the new flavor custard is made up of plain cream custard, yellow sheet cake, buttercream, and Bavarian cream.

Cream City Champs will be available only on Thursday, July 22 – at any of the Kopp's locations below:

7631 W. Layton Avenue, Greenfield

18880 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield

5373 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale

